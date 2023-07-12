India's TCS posts 16.8% rise in Q1 profit on deal wins

BENGALURU, July 12 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS, India's No.1 software services exporter, reported a 16.8% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday , helped by large order wins.

Consolidated net profit rose to 110.74 billion rupees ($1.35 billion) in the first quarter that ended on June 30, from 94.78 billion rupees in the year-ago period. ($1 = 82.2658 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

