India's TCS expands partnership with Britain's JLR in over $1 billion deal

BENGALURU, Sept 6 (Reuters) - India's Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS and Britain's Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) have expanded their partnership, valued at more than 800 million pounds ($1.00 billion) over five years, the two Tata Group companies said on Wednesday.

As part of the partnership, India's top IT services exporter would deliver a range of services for the vehicle manufacturer spanning application development and maintenance to cloud migration, cybersecurity and data services.

JLR and TCS are longstanding partners, collaborating on various fronts since 2012.

Over the last few months, top IT services companies in India have secured a handful of multi-million and billion-dollar deals and contract renewals amid worries of client spending cuts in the key United States and European markets.

TCS had in June signed a $1.1 billion contract with British pension scheme Nest.

Rivals Infosys INFY.NSsigned three deals between June and August, while HCL Technologies HCLT.NSsecured a $2.1 billion deal with U.S. telecom major Verizon last month.

($1 = 0.7966 pounds)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

