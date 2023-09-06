News & Insights

India's TCS expands partnership with Britain's JLR in over $1 billion deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 06, 2023 — 10:08 am EDT

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Sept 6 (Reuters) - India's Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS and Britain's Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) have expanded their partnership, valued at more than 800 million pounds ($1.00 billion) over five years, the two Tata Group companies said on Wednesday.

As part of the partnership, India's top IT services exporter would deliver a range of services for the vehicle manufacturer spanning application development and maintenance to cloud migration, cybersecurity and data services.

JLR and TCS are longstanding partners, collaborating on various fronts since 2012.

Over the last few months, top IT services companies in India have secured a handful of multi-million and billion-dollar deals and contract renewals amid worries of client spending cuts in the key United States and European markets.

TCS had in June signed a $1.1 billion contract with British pension scheme Nest.

Rivals Infosys INFY.NSsigned three deals between June and August, while HCL Technologies HCLT.NSsecured a $2.1 billion deal with U.S. telecom major Verizon last month.

($1 = 0.7966 pounds)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.