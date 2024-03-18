India's TCS down on Tata Sons' plan to offload shares

BENGALURU, March 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS fell 2.4% in pre-open trade on Tuesday, a day after Tata Sons, the holding arm of Tata Group, said it would sell shares worth up to 93.62 billion rupees ($1.13 billion) in the Indian IT services company. ($1 = 82.9310 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

