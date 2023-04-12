India's TCS beats Q4 profit view as deal momentum intact

April 12, 2023 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, April 12 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd TCS.NS on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit as India's top IT exporter saw firm demand for digital services despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

The company's net profit rose to 113.92 billion Indian rupees ($1.39 billion) in the three months ended March 31, from 99.26 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 110.13 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 82.0700 Indian rupees)

