India's tax dept searched BBC offices in India on Wednesday - NDTV

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

February 14, 2023 — 11:04 pm EST

Written by Sudipto Ganguly for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indian tax officers searched the BBC's bureaus in New Delhi and Mumbai for a second day on Wednesday, the NDTV channel reported citing sources.

The British broadcaster said on Tuesday that tax officers were at its offices in India weeks after the country's government banned as propaganda a BBC documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in riots in 2002.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((sudipto.ganguly@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7738571441; Twitter: @Sudipto_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.