MUMBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indian tax officers searched the BBC's bureaus in New Delhi and Mumbai for a second day on Wednesday, the NDTV channel reported citing sources.

The British broadcaster said on Tuesday that tax officers were at its offices in India weeks after the country's government banned as propaganda a BBC documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in riots in 2002.

