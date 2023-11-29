India's Tata Technologies soars 140% in pre-open debut trade

BENGALURU, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Tata Technologies TATE.NS surged 140% in their trading debut on Thursday, valuing the company at 486.80 billion rupees ($5.84 billion).

The stock debuted at 1,200 rupees in pre-open trade, compared with its initial public offer (IPO) price of 500 rupees.

This is the first Tata Group company to go public since Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS listed in 2004.

The benchmark Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.1%.

($1 = 83.3040 Indian rupees)

