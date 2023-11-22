India's Tata Technologies IPO oversubscribed within hours of first day of bids

BENGALURU, Nov 22 (Reuters) - India's Tata Technologies' much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed within hours after bidding opened on Wednesday, signaling strong demand for the Tata Group's first public float in nearly two decades.

At the top end of price band of 475-500 rupees, the company fetched bids worth 55.23 billion rupees ($663.47 million), as of Wednesday afternoon.

Investors oversubscribed the IPO by 2.45 times as they bid for more than 110.4 million shares compared with the 45 million shares on offer, data from the stock exchange showed.

($1 = 83.2440 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

