News & Insights

India's Tata Technologies IPO oversubscribed within hours of first day of bids

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

November 22, 2023 — 01:57 am EST

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 22 (Reuters) - India's Tata Technologies' much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed within hours after bidding opened on Wednesday, signaling strong demand for the Tata Group's first public float in nearly two decades.

At the top end of price band of 475-500 rupees, the company fetched bids worth 55.23 billion rupees ($663.47 million), as of Wednesday afternoon.

Investors oversubscribed the IPO by 2.45 times as they bid for more than 110.4 million shares compared with the 45 million shares on offer, data from the stock exchange showed.

($1 = 83.2440 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.