India's Tata Steel says 18 people hospitalized after steam leak at Odisha plant

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

June 14, 2023 — 04:21 am EDT

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, June 14 (Reuters) - Indian steel-making company Tata Steel TISC.NS on Wednesday said 18 people were injured, with two in intensive care, after a steam leak at its Odisha power plant.

The company, a part of India's Tata Group conglomerate, reported on Tuesday the accident occurred at its Meramandali BFPP2 power plant in Dhenkanal, Odisha during an inspection, leaving a few people injured and has started an internal investigation into the cause of the accident.

Tata Steel is among the country's top steel-making companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum.

