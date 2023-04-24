News & Insights

India's Tata Steel begins hydrogen gas injection trial in blast furnace

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

April 24, 2023 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, April 24 (Reuters) - Indian steel maker Tata Steel Ltd TISC.NS on Monday said it initiated trial for injecting hydrogen gas at its blast furnace in the company's flagship plant, in a move to reduce metallurgical coke usage and cut carbon emissions.

The company commenced the trial injection at the plant in the eastern city of Jamshedpur, using 40% of the injection systems on Sunday, Tata Steel said in a statement.

"This is the first time in the world that such a large quantity of hydrogen gas is being continuously injected in a blast furnace," the company, which aims to become net zero by 2045, said.

The trial, expected to continue for four to five days on a continuous basis, has the potential to reduce coke rate by 10%, translating into a 7% to 10% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions per ton of crude steel produced, it added.

The trial will provide insights into operating blast furnaces with greener fuel injectants, reducing fossil fuel consumption and subsequent CO2 emissions from the blast furnace, the company said.

The move to use hydrogen comes as India has set green hydrogen consumption targets for some industries like steel, in order to generate demand for cleaner fuel in its quest to reach net zero by 2070.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.