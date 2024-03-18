India's Tata Sons to sell TCS shares worth up to $1.13 bln, term sheet shows

Updates to change sourcing throughout, adds details on stake sale

MUMBAI/BENGALURU, March 18 (Reuters) - India's Tata Sons will sell shares in IT services unit Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) TCS.NS worth up to 93.62 billion rupees ($1.13 billion) on Tuesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Tata Sons is looking to offload 23.4 million shares in the country's no.1 IT services company, representing 0.65% of TCS's shareholding, the terms showed.

Tata Sons held a 72.4% stake in TCS as on Dec. 31, per exchange data.

TCS shares will be sold at a floor price of 4,001 rupees apiece, a 3.7% discount to the last close of 4,152.5 rupees.

J.P. Morgan and Citigroup will be joint bookrunners for the stake sale.

Tata Sons and TCS did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

TCS shares closed 1.6% lower on Monday ahead of the news, amid a broader tumble in IT stocks .NIFTYIT.

($1 = 82.8897 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sriram Mani and Manvi Pant; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sohini Goswami)

