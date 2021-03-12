India's Tata proposes to take majority stake in Alibaba-backed BigBasket - filing

(Adds details)

BENGALURU, March 12 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Tata Sons [TATAS.UL] plans to buy a majority stake in Alibaba-backed online grocery seller BigBasket, a filing with the country's antitrust body showed on Friday.

The deal, if approved, would put Tata - a more than 150-year-old group with interests in everything from luxury cars to software - in direct competition with Amazon , Walmart's Flipkart and an upstart grocery service from Reliance Industries , backed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

In the filing with the Competition Commission of India, Tata Digital Ltd, a wholly owned unit of Tata Sons, proposed to buy 64.3% of an entity that runs business-to-business sales for BigBasket.

Media agencies have reported that the group aims to take control of more than 60% of BigBasket, buying out Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's stake.

The proposal comes as e-commerce sales, especially of food and groceries, have exploded in India as the COVID-19 pandemic spurred a shift to online shopping.

BigBasket's rivals are expected to spend heavily on the e-grocery business.

Flipkart has announced plans to expand to more Indian cities, while Reliance's digital unit - which is likely to support its grocery service - has raised more than $20 billion from investors including Facebook and Alphabet's Google. (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila) ((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;)) Keywords: BIGBASKET M&A/TATA SONS (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.