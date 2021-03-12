BABA

India's Tata proposes to buy majority stake in Alibaba-backed BigBasket - filing

Indian conglomerate Tata Sons is proposing to buy a majority stake in Alibaba-backed online grocery seller BigBasket, a filing with the country's antitrust body showed on Friday.

BENGALURU, March 12 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Tata Sons [TATAS.UL] is proposing to buy a majority stake in Alibaba-backed online grocery seller BigBasket, a filing with the country's antitrust body showed on Friday. (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;)) Keywords: BIGBASKET M&A/TATA SONS (URGENT)

