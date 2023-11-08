India's Tata Power Q2 profit rises on strong demand

BENGALURU, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indian power generator and distributor Tata Power Co TTPW.NS on Wednesday reported a near 7% rise in second-quarter profit, aided by strong growth in its transmission and distribution business, as power demand swelled.
Consolidated net profit rose to 8.76 billion rupees ($105.22 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 8.19 billion rupees a year ago.
KEY CONTEXT
India's power demand jumped in the September quarter, with coal power output hitting the highest for the month of August in six years, according to a Reuters analysis of government data.
The country's power demand typically peaks in April-June, which coincides with peak summer.
However, power demand surged in the September quarter as India witnessed the driest August in more than a century.
Tata Power's revenue from operations grew 12% to 157.38 billion rupees in the September quarter.
PEER COMPARISON
Valuation (next 12 months)
Estimates (next 12 months)
Analysts' sentiment
RIC
PE
EV/EBITDA
Revenue growth
profit growth
Mean rating*
No of analysts
Stock to price target**
Div yield (%)
Tata Power Company Ltd
TTPW.NS
--
11.75
10.00
67.88
HOLD
17
1.07
0.80
Torrent Power Ltd
TOPO.NS
15.08
8.93
3.79
7.69
SELL
8
1.21
1.72
NTPC Ltd
NTPC.NS
11.27
8.31
5.19
15.57
STRONG BUY
15
0.90
2.79
CESC Ltd
CESC.NS
7.46
6.70
7.60
11.63
BUY
7
0.88
7.76
* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell
** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT
JULY-SEPTEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE
-- All data from LSEG
-- $1 = 83.2550 Indian rupees
