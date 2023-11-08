India's Tata Power Q2 profit rises on strong demand

BENGALURU, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indian power generator and distributor Tata Power Co TTPW.NS on Wednesday reported a near 7% rise in second-quarter profit, aided by strong growth in its transmission and distribution business, as power demand swelled.

Consolidated net profit rose to 8.76 billion rupees ($105.22 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 8.19 billion rupees a year ago.

KEY CONTEXT

India's power demand jumped in the September quarter, with coal power output hitting the highest for the month of August in six years, according to a Reuters analysis of government data.

The country's power demand typically peaks in April-June, which coincides with peak summer.

However, power demand surged in the September quarter as India witnessed the driest August in more than a century.

Tata Power's revenue from operations grew 12% to 157.38 billion rupees in the September quarter.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

profit growth

Mean rating*

No of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Tata Power Company Ltd

TTPW.NS

--

11.75

10.00

67.88

HOLD

17

1.07

0.80

Torrent Power Ltd

TOPO.NS

15.08

8.93

3.79

7.69

SELL

8

1.21

1.72

NTPC Ltd

NTPC.NS

11.27

8.31

5.19

15.57

STRONG BUY

15

0.90

2.79

CESC Ltd

CESC.NS

7.46

6.70

7.60

11.63

BUY

7

0.88

7.76

* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JULY-SEPTEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from LSEG

-- $1 = 83.2550 Indian rupees

JULY-SEPTEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE https://tmsnrt.rs/47kZWB5

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com; +918447554364;))

