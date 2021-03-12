India's Tata Power and Tesla in talks over setting up charging infrastructure- report

BENGALURU, March 12 (Reuters) - India's power generation and transmission company Tata Power TTPW.NS and Tesla Inc TSLA.O were exploring an arrangement on setting up charging infrastructure, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The talks, however, are in initial stages and no agreements have been signed yet, the report said.

Both Tata Power and Tesla were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.