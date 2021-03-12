US Markets
India's Tata Power and Tesla in talks over setting up charging infrastructure- report

Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

BENGALURU, March 12 (Reuters) - India's power generation and transmission company Tata Power TTPW.NS and Tesla Inc TSLA.O were exploring an arrangement on setting up charging infrastructure, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The talks, however, are in initial stages and no agreements have been signed yet, the report said.

Both Tata Power and Tesla were not immediately available for comment.

