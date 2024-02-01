News & Insights

Commodities

India's Tata-owned Titan misses Q3 profit estimates on surging gold prices

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

February 01, 2024 — 05:21 am EST

Written by Ashna Teresa Britto for Reuters ->

Updates with details throughout

BENGALURU, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indian jeweller and watch maker Titan Company TITN.NS reported third-quarter profit below estimates on Thursday as escalating costs of bullion outshined demand during the festive season.

The company's profit rose 9.4% to 10.40 billion rupees ($125.33 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, but fell short of analysts' estimate of 10.94 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

Titan, a joint venture between salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group and Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corp, said the total cost of materials consumed rose 36% owing to a rise in the price of its key raw material, gold.

Other costs, including finances, drove total expenses up 22% to 11.85 billion rupees.

As a result, its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin contracted to 11.3% from 12.5% a year earlier.

Titan's jewellery segment that houses brands like Tanishq and CaratLane posted a revenue growth of 23%, led by festive season sales.

Its watches and wearables segment, which sells products of brands like Fastrack, Police and Coach, saw a 21% rise in revenue but accrued a 38% dip in profit.

The eye care business, which is smaller in terms of revenue contribution, saw a 3% fall in revenue. It owns the brands Fastrack, Ray-Ban and Tommy Hilfiger.

Rival Kalyan Jewellers KALN.NS, which reported quarterly results on Wednesday, saw a nearly 22% rise in profit.

Titan's share fell as much as 2.6% after the results, before closing down 1.9%.

($1 = 82.9795 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((AshnaTeresa.Britto@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.