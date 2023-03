BENGALURU, March 21 (Reuters) - Indian automaker Tata Motors TAMO.NS said on Tuesday that it will raise prices of commercial vehicles by up to 5%, starting from April 1.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

