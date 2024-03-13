News & Insights

India's Tata Motors to build $1.1 bln plant in Tamil Nadu

March 13, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by Praveen Paramasivam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, March 13 (Reuters) - India's Tata Motors TAMO.NS has signed a deal to build a 90 billion rupee ($1.09 billion) manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, the southern state's industries minister said on Wednesday on social media platform X.

The investment would be spread over five years and could create up to 5,000 jobs, Tata Motors said in an exchange filing.

Tata Motors, which makes cars, trucks and buses, did not specify what vehicles it would make at the new plant.

The announcement comes only days after Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast VFS.O started building a factory in Tamil Nadu with a view to starting production by the middle of next year.

Tamil Nadu capital Chennai, dubbed the Detroit of Asia, is home to factories of global carmakers including BMW BMWG.DE, Daimler MBGn.DE and Hyundai 005380.KS.

