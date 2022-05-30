India's Tata Motors signs agreement for potential purchase of Ford's Gujarat plant

Updates with details

BENGALURU, May 30 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd TAMO.NS said on Monday its electric mobility unit has signed an agreement to potentially acquire Ford Motor's F.N Sanand vehicle manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

The U.S. automaker last year stopped production in India, where it had a less than 2% share of the passenger vehicle market and had struggled to turn a profit for more than two decades.

The company said earlier this month it was seeking options for its two factories in the country while shelving plans to make electric vehicles in India for exports.

The memorandum of understanding between Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, Ford India Private Ltd and the government of Gujarat includes the land, assets and all eligible employees working at the Sanand facility.

Ford India will operate its powertrain manufacturing facilities by leasing back land and buildings of the powertrain unit from the Tata Motors unit, the company said.

