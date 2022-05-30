US Markets
India's Tata Motors signs agreement for potential purchase of Ford's Gujarat plant

Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tata Motors Ltd said on Monday its electric mobility unit has signed an agreement to potentially acquire Ford Motor's Sanand vehicle manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

BENGALURU, May 30 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd TAMO.NS said on Monday its electric mobility unit has signed an agreement to potentially acquire Ford Motor's F.N Sanand vehicle manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

The U.S. automaker last year stopped production in India, where it had a less than 2% share of the passenger vehicle market and had struggled to turn a profit for more than two decades.

The company said earlier this month it was seeking options for its two factories in the country while shelving plans to make electric vehicles in India for exports.

The memorandum of understanding between Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, Ford India Private Ltd and the government of Gujarat includes the land, assets and all eligible employees working at the Sanand facility.

Ford India will operate its powertrain manufacturing facilities by leasing back land and buildings of the powertrain unit from the Tata Motors unit, the company said.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

