India's Tata Motors says investigating EV fire incident

Contributor
Chris Thomas Reuters
Published

Indian carmaker Tata Motors said on Thursday it was investigating an "isolated thermal incident", after a video on social media showed the company's electric car engulfed in flames.

BENGALURU, June 23 (Reuters) - Indian carmaker Tata Motors TAMO.NS said on Thursday it was investigating an "isolated thermal incident", after a video on social media showed the company's electric car engulfed in flames.

The video, which has gone viral, showed firefighters trying to put out the fire in Tata Motor's Nexon EV car in the city of Mumbai. Reuters was not able to independently verify the video.

"A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media. We will share a detailed response after our complete investigation," Tata Motors said in a statement.

The incident follows a spate of e-scooter fires in the country that has triggered an uproar as well as an investigation by the Indian government.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters