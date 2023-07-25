News & Insights

India's Tata Motors rise on beating Q1 profit view, capital restructuring plan

July 25, 2023 — 11:53 pm EDT

Written by Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Tata Motors TAMO.NS, India's largest automaker by revenue, rose as much as 4.1% on Wednesday after the company reported a larger-than-expected June-quarter profit and announced a capital restructuring plan late on Tuesday.

