India's Tata Motors raises passenger vehicle prices

MUMBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Indian carmaker Tata Motors TAMO.NS raised the price of its passenger vehicles on Saturday as input prices continue to increase.

Prices of vehicles were increased 0.55% on average with immediate effect, the company said.

Automobile companies have been raising prices gradually as key commodity prices have risen for several quarters.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand and Aditi Shah; Editing by William Mallard)

