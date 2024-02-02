News & Insights

India's Tata Motors Q3 profit rises over two-fold

February 02, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

Written by Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 2 (Reuters) - India's Tata Motors TAMO.NS, the country's most valuable carmaker, reported a more than two-fold increase in third-quarter profit on Friday, driven by strong sales in its British luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

Consolidated net profit rose to 70.25 billion rupees ($847.7 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31 from a year earlier.

($1 = 82.8760 Indian rupees)

