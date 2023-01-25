India's Tata Motors posts surprise profit on demand surge

Adds details

BENGALURU, Jan 25 (Reuters) - India's Tata Motors Ltd TAMO.NS reported a surprise quarterly profit on Wednesday, its first in two years, on rising demand for passenger cars and as its luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) turned profitable.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of 29.58 billion rupees ($362.5 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 15.16 billion rupees a year earlier, it said in an exchange filing.

Analysts, on average, had expected a loss of 185.6 million rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

JLR's profitability stemmed from higher sales, a favourable product mix and better pricing, partially offsetting higher inflation. The unit's profit before tax in the quarter was 265 million pounds ($326.22 million) against a loss of 9 million pounds, a year ago.

Automakers are reaping the benefits of easing commodity costs and the slew of price hikes to make up for cost inflation. Tata Motors has been increasing the prices of its cars in the domestic market in step with costs.

Over the past two years, it has nearly doubled its share in India's passenger vehicles market to about 14% as demand rebounded from pandemic lows, according to data from the Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd MRTI.NS, which holds more than a 40% share in India's car market, beat quarterly profit estimates and reported improved margins driven by improved realisations from its utility vehicles on Tuesday.

Tata Motors said its passenger vehicle business continued its strong momentum in the third quarter, with wholesales growing 33% year-on-year. ($1 = 81.5960 Indian rupees)

($1 = 0.8123 pounds)

