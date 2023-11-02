News & Insights

India's Tata Motors posts fourth consecutive quarterly profit

November 02, 2023 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 2 (Reuters) - India's Tata Motors TAMO.NS posted a fourth consecutive quarterly profit on Thursday as higher sales of its luxury Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) cars boost margins.

The automaker's consolidated net profit was 37.64 billion rupees ($452 million) in the July-September quarter.

That compared with a loss of 9.45 billion rupees a year before and a profit of 32.03 billion rupees in the previous quarter. ($1 = 83.2347 Indian rupees)

