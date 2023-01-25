India's Tata Motors posts first profit in two years on demand surge

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

January 25, 2023 — 05:57 am EST

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 25 (Reuters) - India's Tata Motors Ltd TAMO.NS, on Wednesday, reported its first quarterly profit in two years on rising demand for passenger cars as well as medium and heavy commercial vehicles.

The parent of Jaguar Land Rover reported a consolidated net profit of 29.58 billion rupees ($362.5 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 15.16 billion rupees a year earlier, it said in an exchange filing.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 185.6 million rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data. ($1 = 81.5960 Indian rupees)

