India's Tata Motors jumps 6% on first quarterly profit in 2 years

BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian Tata Motors Ltd TAMO.NS rose as much as 6% on Monday after the carmaker reported its first quarterly profit in two years on the back of strong demand and as its luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), turned profitable.

