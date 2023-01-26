India's Tata Motors jumps 6% on first quarterly profit in 2 years

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

January 26, 2023 — 10:48 pm EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian Tata Motors Ltd TAMO.NS rose as much as 6% on Monday after the carmaker reported its first quarterly profit in two years on the back of strong demand and as its luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), turned profitable.

