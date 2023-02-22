India's Tata Motors in talks to sell minority stake in EV business - Report

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

February 22, 2023 — 09:50 pm EST

Written by Nishit Navin for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Indian carmaker, Tata Motors TAMO.NS has begun discussions with soverign wealth funds and private equity investors to sell a significant minority stake in the company's electric vehicle division, Economic Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Tata Motors did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

