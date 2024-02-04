News & Insights

India's Tata Motors hits record high on over two-fold rise in Q3 profit

February 04, 2024 — 10:56 pm EST

BENGALURU, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Tata Motors TAMO.NS, India's most valuable carmaker, rose as much as 7.2% to a record high of 941.9 rupees on Monday after it reported a more than two-fold increase in third-quarter profit, driven by strong sales in its British luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

