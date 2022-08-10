India's Tata Motors Finance to issue 1-year CP - traders

India's Tata Motors Finance Ltd plans to raise funds selling commercial papers maturing in one year, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday.

The company will offer a yield of 7.25% on the issue and has received commitments worth around 500 million rupees ($6.29 million) so far, the bankers added.

The notes are rated A1+ by ICRA.

($1 = 79.4980 Indian rupees)

