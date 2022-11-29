India's Tata in talks to buy Wistron's India facility -report

Changes to Taiwan from Taipei in first paragraph

Nov 30 (Reuters) - India's Tata Group is in discussions with Taiwan's Wistron Corp 3232.TW to buy its manufacturing facility for up to 50 billion rupees ($612.6 million), the Economic Times business daily reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the talks.

Neither salt-to-software conglomerate Tata nor Wistron – one of Apple Inc's AAPL.O top vendors in India – immediately responded to Reuters' e-mailed requests for comment. ($1 = 81.6160 Indian rupees)

