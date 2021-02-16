India's Tata Group to take $1.3 bln stake in grocery startup BigBasket - report

BENGALURU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Tata Group will buy a 68% stake in Alibaba-backed BABA.N online grocery startup BigBasket for about 95 billion rupees ($1.31 billion), television channel ET now said on Tuesday.

Tata's stake will translate into an enterpise value of 135 billion rupees for BigBasket, ET now said. Tata and Bengaluru-based BigBasket did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

($1 = 72.7100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

