India's Tata Group to open 100 exclusive Apple stores -report

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Tata Group-owned Infiniti Retail, which runs the 'Croma' chain of stores, plans to open 100 stores across the country that will only sell Apple Inc AAPL.O products, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing two people aware of the matter.

