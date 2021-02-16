India's Tata Group to buy majority stake in BigBasket for $1.3 bln - report

Adds company comments, details from report, background

BENGALURU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - India's Tata Group will buy a 68% stake in online grocery startup BigBasket for about 95 billion rupees ($1.31 billion), television channel ET Now said on Tuesday, citing sources.

The salt-to-software conglomerate has been planning to launch a "super app" that will tie in all its consumer businesses, according to media reports, as it competes against Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS in India's booming e-commerce market.

Bengaluru-based BigBasket competes with Walmart Inc-owned WMT.N Flipkart and Amazon's "Fresh" service as more consumers stay indoors and choose to shop online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tata's stake will translate into an enterprise value of 135 billion rupees for BigBasket, which is backed by Alibaba 9988.HK, ET Now said.

BigBasket top management, including co-founder Hari Menon, are likely to stay on for three to four years, according to the report.

Tata Group and BigBasket said they had no comments on the matter.

($1 = 72.7100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

