India's Tata Group mulls pumping $2 bln into super app venture -Bloomberg News

March 23, 2023 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, March 23 (Reuters) - Indian salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group is considering injecting another $2 billion into its super app venture to bolster its digital business, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The funds would help the group's online platform Tata Neu strengthen its digital offerings, fix technical glitches, and meet any new spending needs, the report said.

The injection would take place over two years if the deal goes through, it added.

Tata Group has also asked Tata Digital to look for ways to boost the valuation of the super app, according to the report.

A Tata Group spokesperson declined to comment on the report, while Tata Digital did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Tata launched the e-commerce super app in April last year, offering everything from apparel to air tickets in a renewed push for a slice of a fast-growing market dominated by Amazon.com AMZN.O and Walmart's WMT.N Flipkart.

Reuters
