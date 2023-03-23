India's Tata Group mulls pumping $2 bln into super app venture -Bloomberg News

BENGALURU, March 23 (Reuters) - Indian salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group is considering injecting another $2 billion into its super app venture to bolster its digital business, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tata did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

