News & Insights

US Markets

India's Tata Group mulls battery business spinoff - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

February 15, 2024 — 08:37 am EST

Written by Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

Adds details from report throughout

BENGALURU, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indian salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group is considering spinning off its battery business in a bid to expand its presence in the country's renewable energy and electric vehicle (EV) sectors, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Tata is in the early stage of discussions to carve out Agratas Energy Storage Solutions as an independent unit, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Agratas makes batteries for automobile and energy sectors and counts Tata Motors TAMO.NS and unit Jaguar Land Rover as its customers, according to its website.

Tata Group and Agratas did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

If listed, Agratas may be valued at $5 billion-$10 billion, the report said.

Tata Motors recently became India's most valuable carmaker, topping market leader Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NSby market capitalisation.

Bloomberg News had reported in January that the battery unit is in talks with a group of banks to raise as much as $500 million via a green loan to help develop its factories.

Agratas currently has manufacturing hubs in India and the UK, according to its website.

Tata Motors is also exploring similar spinoff plans for its EV business, Bloomberg said.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; X: @MukherjeeHritam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.