India's Tata Group launches test kits to detect COVID-19

NEW DELHI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Tata Medical and Diagnostics, the healthcare unit of India's Tata Group, launched its COVID-19 test kit on Monday which will be made available at laboratories and hospitals from December, its CEO Girish Krishnamurthy told Reuters on Monday.

The government-approved test, which can provide the final result within 90 minutes, will be manufactured at Tata's plant in Chennai in southern India which has the capacity to produce 1 million test kits a month, Krishnamurthy said in an interview.

The launch comes as India's COVID-19 cases rise by 45,903 to 8.55 million with deaths rising by 490 to 126,611, government data showed on Monday.

