India's Tata group in talks with Wistron to assemble iPhones - Bloomberg News

NEW DELHI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Tata Group is in talks with Taiwanese supplier Wistron Corp 3231.TW to establish a joint venture to assemble Apple's AAPL.O iPhone's in India, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Apple, Tata Group and Wistron did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta)

