India's Tata group in talks with Wistron to assemble iPhones - Bloomberg News

NEW DELHI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Tata Group is in talks with Taiwanese supplier Wistron Corp 3231.TW to establish a joint venture to assemble Apple's AAPL.O iPhone's in India, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Apple, Tata Group and Wistron did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

