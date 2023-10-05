News & Insights

US Markets

India's Tata Group in talks with Temasek to buy back a stake in Tata Play - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

October 05, 2023 — 04:47 am EDT

Written by Ashish Chandra for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Oct 5 (Reuters) - India's Tata Group is in advanced talks with Temasek Holdings [RIC:RIC:TEM.UL] to buy back a stake in its entertainment content distribution platform at a valuation of more than $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Indian conglomerate and the Singaporean state investor are in the final stages of discussions around the interest of about 20% in Tata Play, the report added.

Tata Group and Temasek didn't immediately respond to Reuters' emails seeking comment.

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((ashish.chandra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7982114624;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.