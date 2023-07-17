India's Tata Elxsi posts smallest profit growth in nearly four years

BENGALURU, July 17 (Reuters) - Indian design and technology services firm Tata Elxsi TTEX.NS on Monday posted its smallest rise in profit in 15 quarters.

The company's profit rose marginally by 2.2% year-on-year to 1.89 billion rupees ($23 million) in the quarter ended June 30, while revenue from operations climbed 17.1% to 8.5 billion rupees ($103.6 million).

WHY IT MATTERS

Large Indian IT services companies have flagged discretionary spending cuts by clients and an uncertain demand environment.

Tata Elxsi on Monday said some deal closures were delayed in this quarter, while it saw muted growth in its media and communications business as the media, telecom and technology sector is "still soft" globally, and the company remains cautious on short-term growth in this sector.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

profit growth

Mean rating*

Number of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Tata Elxsi Ltd

TTEX.NS

54.84

39.71

18.20

13.31

Sell

6

1.24

0.78

L&T Technology Services Ltd

LTEH.NS

32.11

19.97

19.14

12.84

Sell

23

1.15

1.10

KPIT Technologies Ltd

KPIE.NS

50.86

30.10

28.25

34.57

Hold

8

1.14

0.22

Cyient Ltd

CYIE.NS

20.54

12.00

16.37

27.37

Buy

14

1.10

1.80

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell ** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 82.0270 Indian rupees

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Varun H K)

((ashish.chandra@thomsonreuters.com (+91 7982114624))

