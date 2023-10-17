India's Tata Elxsi posts rise in Q2 profit on uptick in transportation business

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indian design and technology services company Tata Elxsi TTEX.NS on Tuesday posted a rise in quarterly profit, helped by growth in its transportation segment.

The company's net profit rose 14.8% year-on-year to 2 billion rupees ($24.03 million), while revenue from operations climbed to 8.82 billion rupees.

WHY IT MATTERS

Tata Elxsi's results come after larger peers Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS and Infosys INFY.NS posted an 8.7% and 3.2% rise in profit for the quarter, respectively, while flagging weak client spending amid inflationary pressures and high interest rates.

The company's transportation business grew 26.1% year-on-year, helped by large deals and strong traction in Software Defined Vehicle engagements.

Tata Elxsi Ltd

TTEX.NS

52.65

38.69

17.30

13.99

SELL

7

1.24

0.81

L&T Technology Services Ltd

LTEH.NS

35.29

22.86

16.73

13.87

SELL

23

1.25

0.96

KPIT Technologies Ltd

KPIE.NS

52.59

31.77

26.79

33.61

HOLD

10

1.13

0.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM.NS

28.17

19.35

11.50

16.26

HOLD

36

0.97

1.16

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell ** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

-- All data from Refinitiv

($1 = 83.2207 Indian rupees)

