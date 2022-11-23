India's Tata Consumer to acquire Bisleri for up to $857 mln- ET

BENGALURU, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Tata Consumer Products Ltd TACN.NS will buy Bisleri International for up to 70 billion rupees ($857.38 million), the Economic Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the packaged water maker's chairman Ramesh Chauhan.

Tata Consumer Products and Bisleri did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

($1 = 81.6440 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

