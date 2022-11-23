India's Tata Consumer to acquire Bisleri for up to $857 mln- ET

November 23, 2022 — 10:27 pm EST

Written by Yagnoseni Das for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Tata Consumer Products Ltd TACN.NS will buy Bisleri International for up to 70 billion rupees ($857.38 million), the Economic Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the packaged water maker's chairman Ramesh Chauhan.

Tata Consumer Products and Bisleri did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

($1 = 81.6440 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((yagnoseni.das@thomsonreuters.com;Mobile: +91 6001289066))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.