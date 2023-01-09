India's Tata Consultancy Q3 profit misses view

Adds details
BENGALURU, Jan 9 (Reuters) - India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS is the first among its peers to report quarterly earnings, setting the tone for the industry, which had been riding a pandemic-led boom in demand.
The company also said it would pay shareholders a special dividend of 67 rupees a share on top of an interim dividend of 8 rupees.
Consolidated net profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 rose to 108.46 billion Indian rupees ($1.32 billion) from 97.69 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.
Analysts on an average expected a profit of 110.46 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.
The Mumbai-based company's order book for the October-December period stood at $7.8 billion, down from $8.1 billion in the September quarter.
Market participants are keenly watching TCS for signals on the demand outlook for the sector, which is staring at the possibility of a recession in the U.S. and Europe from where it draws a bulk of its revenue.
The Tata Group flagship said its employee count reduced by 2,197 on a net basis to 613,974 as on Dec. 31.
($1 = 82.3120 Indian rupees)
