Commodities

India's Tata Chemicals posts 26% jump in quarterly profit

February 01, 2023 — 06:32 am EST

Written by Anuran Sadhu for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's Tata Chemicals TTCH.NS on Wednesday reported a 25.7% jump in quarterly profit, driven by strong growth in its basic chemistry products segment.

The chemical manufacturer posted a consolidated net profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 at 3.91 billion rupees ($47.77 million), compared with 3.11 billion rupees a year ago.

The Indian chemical industry has seen rapid growth and have been one of the few industries that have fully pulled through the COVID-19 pandemic, reaping the benefits of the China-plus-one policy, as many countries looked for alternative sources for chemicals.

The basic chemistry products segment, which contributes to more than 80% of the company revenue and includes soda ash, bicarb, salt, jumped 42%, offsetting the 25% rise in input costs, 56% rise in fuel cost.

The Mumbai-based chemical maker posted consolidated revenue from operations of 41.48 billion rupees, up 32% from the previous year.

The company's agri-input manufacturing unit Rallis India RALL.NS posted a 43% fall in its third-quarter net profit in the backdrop of erratic rainfall in the domestic market and headwinds in international business.

Last week, rival Anupam Rasayan ANUY.NS posted a 13% rise in its quarterly profit.

Shares of the company closed down 1.8% at 956.2 rupees on Wednesday ahead of the results. They rose 4.8% in 2022.

($1 = 81.8570 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Anuran.Sadhu@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8697274436;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.