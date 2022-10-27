India's Tata Chemicals nearly triples Q2 profit

BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tata Chemicals Ltd TTCH.NS on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit that nearly tripled, helped by a strong performance in its basic chemistry products segment.

The chemical manufacturer's consolidated net profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 came in at 6.28 billion Indian rupees ($76.17 million), compared with 2.21 billion rupees a year ago.

The chemical industry in India has shown robust growth and was among the few industries that pulled through the COVID-19 pandemic, as many industries pursued the China-plus-one strategy.

The demand for soda ash and bicarb, used to make soaps and detergents and as a raising agent in baked goods, has been witnessing strong growth for the company.

The consolidated revenue from operations rose 40.3% to 42.39 billion rupees, elevated by 32.42 billion rupees of basic chemistry products revenue.

Agri-input business Rallis India Ltd RALL.NS, a TTCH subsidiary, also reported a 25.9% rise in its September quarter net profit to 710.5 million rupees last week.

($1 = 82.4520 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

