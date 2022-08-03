India's Tata Capital Housing Finance to issue bonds - traders

MUMBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Capital Housing Finance plans to raise funds through sale of a two-part bond issue, three merchant bankers said.

The housing finance company plans to raise at least 500 million rupees ($6.35 million) through three-year bonds and will pay an annual coupon of 7.55% on this issue, which will have a greenshoe option to retain an additional 2.42 billion rupees.

Tata Capital Housing Finance also plans to raise at least 500 million rupees via sale of five-year bonds and will pay an annual coupon of 7.80% on this issue, which will have a greenshoe option to retain an additional 1.50 billion rupees.

The company has invited commitment bids for the bond issue on Thursday.

The bonds are rated AAA by ICRA and the issue will close for subscription on Friday.

($1 = 78.7400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Editing by Vidya Ranganathan)

