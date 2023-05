BENGALURU, May 18 (Reuters) - Indian food delivery company Swiggy turned profitable as of March, chief executive and founder, Sriharsha Majety, said in a blog post on Thursday.

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

