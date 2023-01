BENGALURU, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Indian food delivery firm Swiggy on Friday said it will lay off 380 employees, citing challenging macroeconomic conditions and slowdown in growth of its food delivery business, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru)

