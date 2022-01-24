US Markets
India's Swiggy raises $700 mln in funding round led by Invesco

Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Rama Venkat Reuters
BENGALURU, Jan 24 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed 9984.T Indian food delivery firm Swiggy said on Monday it raised $700 million in a funding round led by U.S. investment firm Invesco IVZ.N, as competition intensifies for quick delivery of food and grocery in Asia's third-largest economy.

Baron Capital Group, Sumeru Venture, IIFL and Kotak were among the new investors who participated in the latest funding round. Swiggy's existing investors who took part in the round included Alpha Wave Global and Qatar Investment Authority.

"While the food delivery business has nearly doubled in gross order value (GOV) in the last year, this fundraise will enable Swiggy to further accelerate growth on the core platform and make meaningful investments to grow Instamart," Swiggy said in a statement.

Swiggy said its grocery delivery service Instamart is on track to reach an annualised gross merchandise value run rate of $1 billion in the next three quarters.

Instamart competes with Tata-owned BigBasket, Grofers, Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O Amazon Fresh and Reliance Industries' RELI.NS JioMart. In Grofers, Swiggy's larger rival Zomato Ltd ZOMT.NS holds a stake.

Earlier this month, Reliance Industries' retail arm invested $200 million for a 25.8% stake in online delivery platform Dunzo.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

