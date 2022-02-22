India's Swiggy eyes $800 million IPO early next year - Nikkei

BENGALURU, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Indian food delivery company Swiggy, which is backed by SoftBank Group 9984.T, has started preparations to raise at least $800 million in an IPO early next year, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Swiggy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (https://s.nikkei.com/3v7UdPe)

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((ShivaniSingh1@thomsonreuters.com; +91 89 6969 2349))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.