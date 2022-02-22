India's Swiggy eyes $800 million IPO early next year - Nikkei

Contributor
Shivani Singh Reuters
Published

Indian food delivery company Swiggy, which is backed by SoftBank Group, has started preparations to raise at least $800 million in an IPO early next year, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

BENGALURU, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Indian food delivery company Swiggy, which is backed by SoftBank Group 9984.T, has started preparations to raise at least $800 million in an IPO early next year, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Swiggy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (https://s.nikkei.com/3v7UdPe)

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((ShivaniSingh1@thomsonreuters.com; +91 89 6969 2349))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters